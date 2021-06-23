Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Outspoken ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has blasted those feeling sorry for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM, in its working arrangement with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.

According to Sifuna, ODM is not only comfortable but also happy with the current working arrangement that they have with Jubilee.

He noted that because of that arrangement, Raila is likely to succeed Uhuru next year.

He said that taking stock of the previous mergers and coalitions which ODM had previously been in, this was by far the best partner that they have teamed up with.

Reflecting on the party’s experience from back when it was a member of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy, CORD, to more recently, when it had been a member of the National Super Alliance, NASA, Sifuna declared that their time working with Jubilee has by far been the most fruitful and productive, in terms of their aspirations.

Sifuna wondered what is the motive behind the so-called sympathizers, and why it is turning out that they are mourning louder than the bereaved, who in this case, is ODM.

He reiterated that if indeed they, as a party, are in a bad and unhappy position, then they should be given a chance to shed their own tears instead of having some other people somewhere shedding their tears for them.

He finished by alluding to the fact that those who were feeling sorry for his party, weren’t really sympathizing, but rather, simply just looking for a way to accomplish their selfish schemes.

