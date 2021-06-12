Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is scratching his head after President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to be making efforts to reconcile with his Deputy, William Ruto, after bitter fallout ahead of 2022.

According to sources, politicians aligned to President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy, William Ruto, and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, will meet on Saturday (today) to chart the way forward for the Mt Kenya region in what Raila perceives as a betrayal on the part of Uhuru.

The three camps have been fighting to lead the divisive region with several politicians stepping forward to succeed Uhuru as kingpin.

Trade CS Peter Munya confirmed that the meeting will take place at Lusoi Lodge in Nyeri.

The leaders are drawn from the Gikuyu Embu and Meru Association (GEMA), the three dominant communities in the region.

“I was invited and we will discuss the way forward for Mt Kenya,” Munya revealed.

10 governors from the region are expected to grace the event, notably Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), James Nyoro (Kiambu) and Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a).

However, settling on one leader to succeed Uhuru will prove a tedious task for the region, especially with DP Ruto having made inroads in the area and consolidated support for his 2022 bid.

Already, a number of the DP’s allies have rejected invites to the meeting arguing that it will not serve the intended purpose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST