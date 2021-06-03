Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – The ecstatic reception of Deputy President William Ruto in Kisumu during the Madaraka Day celebrations may have emboldened him and given the DP some hope of flipping the region in his favor.

Ruto is now not leaving nothing to chance as he has planned another visit to Kisumu any time from next week to pick up from where he left.

During his tour, Ruto is expected to host leaders and professionals from Nyanza who have been crafting the region’s blueprint.

Ruto was warmly received in Kondele as he made his way out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo after Madaraka Day celebrations.

Residents, especially the youth, in uncharacteristic excitement, stopped the DP’s motorcade after the celebrations led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ODM leader Raila Odinga was among the guests at the fete.

Ruto was headed to the Kisumu State Lodge when he stopped briefly to wave at a sea of humanity chanting his name.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s ally, Eliud Owalo, said the DP’s bottom-up economic model resonates with Kenyans.

“Never again in this country will we be playing political ethnic conglomerations against each other.”

“The repugnant type of politics belongs to the past and it is as dead as a dodo,” Owalo said.

He said plans for a grand reception of the DP in Kisumu were at an advanced stage.

“We will soon be taking Ruto on an intensive tour of the entire Nyanza region for direct interface with the hustlers at the grassroots,” he said.

Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale said the “heroic reception of the DP was politically symbolic of how 2022 will look”.

He described it as “time for true liberation”.

“What we saw is historic and a step in the right direction as far as our democracy is concerned.”

“That reception tells you that Kenyans across the country are yearning for change and that the hustler movement is the real deal,” Khalwale said.

On his part, Soy MP Caleb Kositany applauded Kisumu residents, noting that Kenyans should always show respect to all leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST