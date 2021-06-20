Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still reeling from the shock of his son being a member of another party other than ODM.

This is after Raila Odinga Junior was secretly listed as a member of Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC Party.

Raila Junior is among hundreds of Kenyans who just discovered they are listed as members of political parties without ever registering.

In what could turn out to be the biggest data breach in the recent past, most of those who took to social media to complain wondered how the said parties accessed personal details like full names and national identification numbers.

Venting on social media, Raila Junior expressed his shock like hundreds of other Kenyans who found themselves listed as party members of various political parties without consent.

He wondered how he is listed as an ANC member with his followers expressing similar concerns.

It all started on Friday when the Office of Registrar of Political Parties sent out a notice stating it is piloting an online service to enable Kenyans to check their memberships to political parties.

“..This office is piloting an online service on eCitizen for members of the public to check their political party membership…and give feedback,” reads the notice signed by Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu.

What followed were hundreds of social media complaints across Facebook and Twitter by Kenyans disgruntled at how they were listed as members of parties they do not even support in the first place.

And what is worse, one has to follow the cumbersome procedure to withdraw from the party he/she was listed in without their consent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST