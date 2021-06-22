Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has exposed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government’s policy that is ruining the economy of the country.

Speaking when he met Kikuyu businessmen and women in Kiambu County, Raila stated that the current tax regime under Uhuru’s administration is unfavorable to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and is destroying the morale of businessmen and women.

He noted that local businesses are overburdened, forcing them to close thanks to the Jubilee administration and its appetite to collect more money from local businesses.

He claimed that the closure of local businesses has made it easier for Chinese businessmen to bring goods into the country at lower taxes.

According to the former Prime Minister, taxation is disadvantageous to the growth of Kenya’s economy.

Raila claims that punitive taxes have resulted in the closure of many businesses, resulting in the loss of many jobs.

“The only way the government can encourage local businesses to grow in the spirit of Buy Kenya, Build Kenya was by relaxing some of the regulations and demands by the taxpayer adding that this will motivate young entrepreneurs to do business locally,’” Raila said.

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor turned businessman Polycarp Igathe, who convened the meeting, said the time had come for Kenyans to embrace a business-oriented leadership, claiming that the country’s businessmen and women had suffered in the past.

“Next year going forward, we must mean business. For a long time, we have been talking about politics and not business, it is time we changed for the better of our economy”, he said.

Igathe believes that if Kenyans elect leaders who care about business rather than politics from morning to evening, the country’s economy will flourish.

The meeting was attended by among others Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Businessmen Fred Rabong’o, and George Wainaina among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST