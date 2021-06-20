Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – On Friday, ODM leader Raila Odinga attended a night party with Peter Kenneth, David Murathe, and other leaders at a famous entertainment joint along the Northern Bypass.

The party that was headlined by Mugithi singer Samidoh was organized by former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe after the memorial service of deceased businessman Chris Kirubi.

In a video shared on Twitter, Baba is seen enjoying himself with a beautiful light-skinned Kikuyu lady as he danced the night away.

The former Prime Minister couldn’t resist the beautiful woman from the mountain.

Raila loves partying despite his advanced age.

He lives like a real Luo.

