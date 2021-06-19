Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 19 June 2021 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, was caught on camera enjoying Mugithi in an event held at Runda off the Northern Bypass.

Reports indicate that the event was planned by former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe after leaders came from the memorial service of deceased businessman Chris Kirubi.

In the video, Raila is seen dancing along a popular Kikuyu song dubbed Firirinda as Samidoh performs on stage.

At some point, Samidoh is heard mentioning Raila’s name and urging him to perform the famous Firirinda dance, which he did with his signature dancing style.

Raila was in the company of Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe, Peter Kenneth, and other politicians.

The video has attracted sharp criticism on social media since the leaders were openly flouting Covid-19 rules.

There was no social distancing at the event and besides that, the event was held past the time that is stipulated for entertainment joints to open.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.