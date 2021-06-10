Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, has urged Kenyans not to raise expectations even as the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is expected to present the 2021/2022 budget at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi.

Opiyo, who is the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said the government under the leadership of His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has no money to finance the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and will be forced to borrow to cater for all listed projects and government activities.

“The Treasury CS is walking a tight rope in the sense that our revenue capacity is a constraint.

“Most of the money to finance this budget is going to be borrowed,” Opiyo stated.

On the other side of the coin, Kenyans have expressed their expectation on the budget with many claiming that they hope the government will reduce the cost of commodities especially due to the emergence of the COVID-19 disease.

Other Kenyans have castigated the government for having a huge budget yet in the last two years, the country has recorded negative growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST