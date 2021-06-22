Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God, David Owuor, has been confined at his palatial Runda home ever since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

According to well-placed sources, Owuor only communicates to his followers through memos for fear of contracting the deadly virus.

Owuor, despite bragging that he had foreseen the pandemic that hit the world, is too afraid to even leave his palatial house in the leafy suburbs of Runda.

The number of people who visit his home has drastically reduced since he fears that he might contract the virus.

Only 3 people can access him at the moment.

“Even the number of people who visit his home has drastically reduced. What is currently happening is that he is conducting online service from his house in the company of three individuals who include a British guy,” a member of the church revealed.

It has also emerged that most of Owuour’s churches remain closed and they are accumulating debts.

Kenyans have been inquiring about Owour’s whereabouts since before the pandemic, he used to say that he can heal all diseases but when the pandemic hit the country, he went silent.

Owuor has always been accused of stage-managing miracles to fool his congregants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.