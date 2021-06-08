Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: June 23, 2021

CABI BACKGROUND

CABI is an international not-for-profit organization that improves people’s lives by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment. CABI is an intergovernmental organization that can trace its origins back to 1910. Our 49 member countries guide and influence our core areas of work, which include International Development and Publishing.

We have over 500 staff based in 16 countries. We have offices in Brazil, China, Ghana, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Switzerland, Trinidad & Tobago, the UK, the USA and Zambia.

International Development projects and research

Through knowledge sharing and science, CABI helps address issues of global concern such as improving global food security and safeguarding the environment. We do this by helping farmers grow more and lose less of what they produce, combating threats to agriculture and the environment from pests and diseases, protecting biodiversity from invasive species, and improving access to agricultural and environmental scientific knowledge.

CABI’s Knowledge Business

CABI produces key scientific publications, including CAB Abstracts – the world-leading abstracting and indexing database covering applied life sciences. We also publish multimedia compendia, books, eBooks and full text electronic resources aiming to further science and its application to real life. CABI invests its publishing surpluses directly into development projects, helping to improve livelihoods worldwide.

For more information go to www.cabi.org and www.plantwise.org

Purpose of the role:

CABI, in conjunction with our international donors and partners, implements and manages a wide range of initiatives around the world, ranging from research projects to rural development activities. The successful candidate will become part of the Project Development Group, supporting project development in all regions, helping CABI staff to articulate project ideas, develop logical frameworks and budgets, and ensuring that monitoring and evaluation, as well as gender perspectives, are fully addressed in all CABI project proposals. The candidate in Kenya will also be integrated in business development and Centre business in Kenya (plus other Africa offices), and a key participant/contributor.

Key accountabilities:

Project Development

· to work closely with CABI scientists in the preparation and collation of information for project proposals.

· to ensure that concept notes and bid documents conform to the requirements and priorities of donor organizations.

· to handle financial information competently and confidentially, including analysis and presentation of data in line with both donor requirements and with CABI’s financial procedures.

· to finalize project documents for submission, in excellent English and presented in a clear, logical and winning style.

· to gather donor intelligence, explore new funding opportunities through regular monitoring of donor websites, and circulate this information to the appropriate contact points within International Development and the Knowledge Business.

· to assist project scientists to develop logical frameworks and to plan and budget for project monitoring and evaluation.

· to ensure that gender perspectives are adequately represented in project proposals.

· to assist scientists with preparation of internal quality assurance documents during the proposal process.

CANDIDATE PROFILE

Knowledge & Skills

Required

· Fluency in English, with first class written and oral communication skills

· Broad understanding of the use of applied biological science in international development, especially relating to agriculture and the environment

· Proven ability to rapidly evaluate complex information to ascertain its potential usefulness, and to produce a synthesis

· Attention to detail

· Excellent numeracy skills

· Familiarity with the logical framework and other strategic planning approaches

· Good working knowledge of the MS Office suite of programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook).

Desirable

· Understanding of gender issues and how to mainstream gender perspectives in projects

· Competence in at least one other major language

· Familiarity with file sharing and customer relationship management programmes/platforms

· Full driving licence

Education & Qualifications

*Required:** A first degree and/or M.Sc. in a biological or social science, preferably in agriculture, agricultural development or international development.

*Desirable: PhD or equivalent experience.

Experience

Required

· Considerable and demonstrable post qualification experience in an agriculture or agricultural development context – typically 5 years plus.

· Proven experience of project development in an international development context.

· Broad range of experience of operating on multiple projects and across borders and cultures.

Desirable

· Significant developing country experience in agricultural development and applied research, ideally working with a wide range of stakeholders including local communities, NGOs, government officials, other partners, researchers, etc.;

· Good knowledge of global and regional development issues including experience in research management.

Personal Characteristics

Required

· Highly motivated, organized and adaptable, with strong inter-personal and communication skills. Proactive and enthusiastic in communicating with and supporting colleagues.

· Comfortable working both independently or as a collaborative team player.

· Able to work under pressure and deliver high quality products to tight deadlines, with flexibility. Including occasional out-of-hours working.

· Trustworthy and capable of dealing with sensitive information in a discreet and confidential manner.

· Managing and prioritising a high workload with a flexible approach to changing environments, including some travel.

Desirable

· Ability to articulate scientific concepts effectively to technical experts and non-experts.

· Creative and innovative in generating new ideas and undertaking research.

· Strong influencing and networking skills – a natural ambassador.

· Ability to work and interface at a senior level both internally and externally.

· Keen to mentor and develop staff.

NOTE

This job description is not intended to be exhaustive. It is expected that the post holder and CABI will adopt a flexible attitude and accept that the duties may have to be varied according to circumstances, in particular changing corporate requirements and individual development needs.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

CABI is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from candidates irrespective of age, gender, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, religion, sexual orientation or marital status. No applicant will be disadvantaged by conditions which cannot be shown to be justified and selection will be based on merit.

How to Apply

To apply please submit your CV and a cover letter via our online recruitment portal at www.cabi.org/careers by 23rd June, 2021.