Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Project Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Project Officer- Grant Programs will be involved in assisting with program development, administration of grants, overseeing budgets, assisting in proposal making. the role will be support the implementation of programs i.e. following through with Implementing Partners (in collaboration with Africa CDC), some level of verification of deliverables by IPs, and defining any risk.

The ideal candidate is passionate about building a great organization and comfortable with a fluid role in a dynamic environment.

As a new organization, staff are empowered to start new programs, institute best practices, and develop traditions that will define their experiences and those of their colleagues in the years to come. Innovation and entrepreneurship are valued and will be essential to the Foundation’s success. In addition to providing training, management-level advise, and mentoring, staff are supported to learn by positioning them as core members of program teams to drive public health impact.

Key Responsibilities

Develop templates/tools for transparent grant-management, e.g., country selection matrix, investment criteria, and partner identification.

Assist in operationalizing project management & tracking templates,

Assist in engaging closely with implementing partners and grantees to track progress on grants, • Assist in maintaining a reporting schedule and developing reports as required by respective funders, • Participate in Defining any implementation risks and creating management plans etc

Develop monitoring, evaluation, learning (ME&L) tools to track progress and adapt models as needed for maximum impact. This will include developing templates for program reporting.

Create and manage standardized templates related to information gathering/synthesis, donor reporting, and other purposes

Manage grant databases

Monitor government regulation and public policy in implementing partners’ countries and advice the Foundation accordingly

Any other duties as required by management

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business or a relevant field of study

Minimum of 3 years of experience in participating and assisting in developing, monitoring, and managing grants and grantees.

Qualifications in Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning (MEL) with demonstrated program management skills and training. Having overseen sizeable portfolios of programs.

Strong planning and project management skills related to setting and monitoring goals, developing plans and timelines, and measuring success.

Methodical and strategic thinker, with strong analytical abilities, both quantitative and qualitative. • Ability to present information in an insightful and structured manner, both written and oral. • Demonstrated ability to work as part of a team and coach/manage junior team members. • Professionalism and demonstrated experience working with senior officials in public and/or private sector. • Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated fluency in English speaking and writing skills, proficiency in other AU official languages is a plus

Ability to streamline and implement new structures and roles that create speed, efficiency, and support rapidly shifting business demands

Experience of working in different national and regional contexts in Africa

How to Apply

Please submit your application to recruitment@aphf.africa by 28th June 2021. Your application should include a resume and cover letter. Candidates selected for interviews will be invited for interviewing rounds to test their skills and to discuss their interests and experience. Candidates may be asked to come for interviews in-person at the APHF office, particularly in later stages of the interviewing rounds.