Job Title: Senior Project Officer – CASE MANAGEMENT/SOCIAL SERVICES

Location: Mombasa

Job Description

As a key member of the Tujitegemee program team, you will monitor and report on all project activities related to Case Management/social services with respect to OVC in support of Tujitegemee work serving targeted beneficiaries. Your thorough and service-oriented approach will ensure that the project consistently applies best practices and constantly works towards improving the impact of its benefits to those we serve. You will coordinate closely with other Tujitegemee program Officers to contribute to a holistic, integrated, and comprehensive project implementation.

Responsibilities

Support the coordination, implementation, and monitoring of all assigned Tujitegemee program activities as outlined in the detailed implementation plan in line with OVC programing guiding principles and standards from the donor.

Assist local implementing partners (LIPs) in their efforts to reflect on project experiences

Support accountability through coordinating project evaluation activities and assisting LIPs in their efforts to collect and analyze project data in line with specified mechanisms and tools.

Collaborate with LIPs to prepare quality reports per established reporting schedule.

Collect information on staff capacity needs and technical assistance needs of LIPs, provide technical support and monitor capacity building and technical support activities to ensure effective impact.

Complete project documentation for assigned activities, assist in identifying information for case studies /reports on promising practices and actively engage in dissemination and use of relevant knowledge.

Represent Tujitegemee program in relevant meetings at county and Sub County including technical working groups and other events.

Forging relations with the County government, GOK, LIPs, other stakeholders, and the community

Ensure accurate and timely reporting of all assigned project activities as per donor and standards and established schedules.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Social Science, Health sciences, Public health Gender, International Development, Development Economics or a related field. Master ‘s degree will an added advantage

At least 2 years of work experience for Master’s degree holders or 4 years of work experience for Bachelor’s degree holders in project support in the field of child health and development, adolescent and young people focused integrated programing, HIV/AIDS, and other health-related projects in Kenya and for an NGO.

In-depth understanding of donor expectations for program results, outcomes, impact, and reporting.

Experience in participatory action planning and engagement of stakeholders at various levels.

Experience monitoring projects and collecting relevant data preferred.

Excellent understating of department of child services -GOK and how OVC services are integrated for roll out at County level.

Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Personal Skills

Strong communication, relationship management skills with ability to influence and get buy-in from people not under direct supervision and to work with individuals in diverse geographical and cultural settings

Good strategic, analytical, problem-solving and systems thinking skills with capacity to see the big picture and ability to make sound judgment

Good technical writing skills

Presentation, facilitation, training, mentoring, and coaching skills

Proactive, resourceful and results-oriented

Proficiency level

Able to clearly communicate in written and spoken English and Kiswahili

Travel Required

Up to 60% of travel time to Tujitegemee LIP project sites

Key Working Relationships:

Supervisory: Project Officers OVC and social workers

External: Representatives of the GOK, LIPs, other stakeholders, and the community

How to apply

Disclaimer: This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, effort, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 23rd June 2021. indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number DATA/ASST /O6/2021 as the email subject. Interview will be done on a rolling basis and Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.

“AMURT is committed to zero tolerance on all forms of violence against children, beneficiaries and staff”.