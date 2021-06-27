Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Madison Group Limited wishes to recruit for the position of Project Management Officer (PMO).

This position will be located at the Group’s Head Office in Madison House and it will report to the Group Head of ICT. The role will be responsible for the initiation, planning, and overseeing the implementation of assigned projects to ensure that the full scope is implemented to desired quality levels, on time, and within budget. Further, ensure all team members uphold the Group’s standards throughout each project’s development and execution.

Key Responsibilities

Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards while at the same time adhering to the Group’s Policies, Processes, and Procedures with respect to Project Management.

Oversee implementation of all IT projects and programs within the Madison Group in line with the approved policies, procedure,s and best practices in Project Management. This will include projects assigned to other junior project managers and business analysts.

Resource management i.e. planning and managing human resources with respect to all projects to ensure that there are no resourcing conflicts considering project timelines and budgets i.e. overall ensure the Group has project execution capacity.

Oversee the collection, collation, and tracking of benefits realized on completed projects and programs within the set period.

Escalate any major risks that relate to either an individual project or the entire portfolio to the Head of Information Technology.

Prepare monthly reports to the Head of Information Technology on the performance of the entire portfolio of projects and the individual project managers and business analysts.

Manage contracts with external vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks and communicating expected deliverables that relate to assigned projects.

Ensure that all documentation relating to assigned projects is well maintained and stored in line with the Company’s processes and procedures.

Qualifications and Certifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related discipline or equivalent; MBA will be an added advantage.

Project Management certification; PRINCE 2 or PMP or equivalent.

A minimum of 8 years of work experience with at least 2 of those in the financial services sector.

A minimum of 2 years supervisory experience managing performance, reporting, providing timely coaching and feedback, and motivating employees.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Diligent and detail oriented.

Capable of working effectively as both a “Team Player” and “Team Leader” when required.

Detect and validate/ verify unstated assumptions.

Ability to plan and prioritize.

Ability to resolve conflicts.

Capable of adapting to change and where necessary create or advocate for change

How To Apply

If you qualify for the job and are interested, please send your application and a copy of your CV to hr_recruitment@madison.co.ke not later than Wednesday 30th June 2021.