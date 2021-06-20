Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed a plan of how Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, can become President in 2022 without Kenyans going for an election.

In his weekly show, Ngunyi gave Uhuru an alternative political game plan that would see the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) passed, Raila becoming President – while at the same time obeying the law.

The celebrated political scientist stated that the first part of the plan would be to remove all Jubilee MPs and Senators who have popularised the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The second part would be to impeach Deputy President William Ruto on grounds of popularising UDA and allegedly engaging in unconstitutional conduct.

“The law requires you to impeach Ruto for gross misconduct and unconstitutional behaviour.

“The law also requires you to throw out all Jubilee MPs supporting UDA. “According to the law, these MPs have resigned their seats by popularising a party different from the one that gave them a ticket to parliament,” the analyst argues.

Ngunyi adds that the same numbers that would be used to impeach Ruto would also be used to pass a majority of the proposals contained in the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The new deputy president, which he proposes to be Raila, would be vetted and approved by Parliament as per the law.

Then after that Uhuru will dissolve Parliament in line with the advice given by former Chief Justice David Maraga in 2020.

If the courts rule that Parliament can be dissolved without affecting other seats, we can have parliamentary elections in July 2022, extending the terms of the President, the MCAs, and Governors.

Also extended will be the term of the new Deputy President who will serve for five years,” the professor added.

The last bit of the plan would see Uhuru resign as President and the seat taken over by Raila who would then proceed to pick a DP from the Mt Kenya region.

Raila Odinga will now comfortably rule from 2022-2027 !

The Kenyan DAILY POST