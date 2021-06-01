Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has said he admires Deputy President William Ruto’s political style after he attended Madaraka Day Celebrations in Kisumu on Tuesday.

Despite not reading from the same script with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, Ruto, like a fearless Lion, went to Kisumu to celebrate the day with the two.

Manyora said Ruto used an old adage that says ‘for you to get power you to have to go for it’

“Power does not concede anything, power concedes nothing. It is an adage and it’s true, you have to go for it.

“You can’t say Raila and Uhuru are occupying space, move at the centre and occupy it.”

The seasoned political scientist said power cannot come to you and you have to go for it like what Ruto did when he shared the podium with Raila and Uhuru.

He urged Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, to emulate Ruto if they want to win the presidency in 2022 or 2027.

“People should step up and get power, what Ruto is doing is what Musalia Mudavadi should do, is what Kalonzo should do, not to expect that you will be given, no” Manyora stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST