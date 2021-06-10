Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has tabled evidence showing how the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is a wastage of public funds and will not boost devolution in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who are the brains behind BBI, have been claiming that the initiative will increase money to the counties from 15 percent to 35 percent.

Commenting on Facebook on Thursday, Kindiki said currently the government is unable to disburse 15 percent and wondered how it will achieve 35 percent.

He said the government has only disbursed Sh 270 billion to counties and Sh 100 billion is yet to be disbursed and the financial year ends this month.

He also said the government is yet to disburse Sh 14 billion of the Sh 40 billion allocated to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“A few days to the close of the financial year, 14B (out of 40B) of CDF still unremitted; 100B (out of 370B) of funds for counties not yet disbursed. The irony is in the inability to disburse 15% of the Nationally Collected Revenue while promising that it will be possible to disburse 35%,” Kindiki wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST