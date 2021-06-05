Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has joined other Kenyans in condemning the president for leaving out six judges when he elevated 34 judges.

In a gazette notice on Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed 34 judges but rejected six including Justices Joel Ngugi and George Odunga.

Others who were left out are Justices Weldon Korir, Aggrey Mchelule, Evans Kiago, and Jennifer Omange.

Reacting to the Head of state’s move, Kindiki, who is a seasoned constitutional lawyer, said the six Judges will suffer a lot after being left out in the appointment.

Kindiki said “there is no way the 6 Judges who were humiliated by the President yesterday will enjoy the full confidence of litigants going forward”

“Their character has been improperly soiled and their dignity questioned,”

He advised the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to order the President to form a tribunal to look out for the conduct of the six judges and either remove them from office or clear them.

“Judicial Service Commission ought to recommend tribunals be set up by the President to either have them removed from office or to clear them and have them reinstated, promoted, and compensated for the loss of reputation.

“This matter is not as simple as it appears,” Kindiki stated on his Facebook page on Saturday.

