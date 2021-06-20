Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Kenyatta University Don Prof Edward Kisiangani has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop associating himself with nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, and Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe if he wants the popular Mt Kenya vote.

In a social media post on Sunday, Kisiangani, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said by Raila Odinga associating himself with the two leaders, he is damaging his credentials and he should join the Hustler nation if he wants the Mt Kenya vote.

Kisiangani also alleged that Raila Odinga’s support from Mount Kenya revolves around well-dressed men and women who live in Nairobi.

“Raila’s support in Mt.Kenya is Murathe and Kamanda, anyone who knows more people can list them down, I know they are not many,” Kisiangani wrote.

“They are associated with designer clothes and money but know nothing about the suffering of people in central Kenya. The Hustler Movement is ready for Raila,” Kisiangani added.

