Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: June 18, 2021

International Transformation Foundation (ITF) is an internationally youth led non-profit organization providing youth educational and self development programs, encompassing leadership and entrepreneurship, to harness creativity for a youth system that provides jobs, offering security, opportunities to grow, and contribute to the development of our communities.

Since its establishment ITF has been developing and operating youth development programs to lead the youth of today as leaders with a strong heart and mind as true workers of society with creative and progressive thinking. Our current projects are:

1. Join the Pipe Project:

Installing sustainable tap water stations near playgrounds, city centers, parks, schools and bus stations in Africa; for people to access clean tap water whenever possible.

The project also works to bring awareness to the environmental impact of production and waste of bottled water through two ventures:

A water kiosk at school : a school based and students managed business selling clean tap water to community residents. It involves financing a community school to set up an onsite water kiosk with specially designed and sustainable products for children to transport tap water at home straight from school. It is both an educational and profitable business – teaching students’ business and entrepreneurial skills, and generating much-needed income for schools.

: a school based and students managed business selling clean tap water to community residents. It involves financing a community school to set up an onsite water kiosk with specially designed and sustainable products for children to transport tap water at home straight from school. It is both an educational and profitable business – teaching students’ business and entrepreneurial skills, and generating much-needed income for schools. Public drinking tap water station: In partnership with urban Communities/Towns/Cities we install our non-breakable drinking water station in Public places for people to access clean drinking tap water free of charge.

2. Jijenge Kijana Fund:

a youth livelihood pathway offering microcredit, micro-saving and training which enables ITF members to engage in productive and stable livelihoods

3. Erasmus Plus Projects:

Young Social Innovators- (YSI): Engines of Social Change. The project aims on one hand to conduct a comparative analysis of Youth Issues, Attitudes and Policies in relation to the social innovation processes from the perspective of various world regions, and on the other hand to promote the recognition of youth work by building the capacity of youth workers and youth leaders to empower young people for using social innovation in finding local answers to complex social and societal challenges in participating communities. This project is done in partnership with: Europe House Slavonski Brod- (Croatia), Change It- (Czech Republic), Dejavato-(Indonesia), International Transformation Foundation-(Kenya), Brigada-(Peru), Meritum (Poland), VSA- (Thailand) and Taycen- (Tanzania).

Engines of Social Change. The project aims on one hand to conduct a comparative analysis of Youth Issues, Attitudes and Policies in relation to the social innovation processes from the perspective of various world regions, and on the other hand to promote the recognition of youth work by building the capacity of youth workers and youth leaders to empower young people for using social innovation in finding local answers to complex social and societal challenges in participating communities. This project is done in partnership with: Europe House Slavonski Brod- (Croatia), Change It- (Czech Republic), Dejavato-(Indonesia), International Transformation Foundation-(Kenya), Brigada-(Peru), Meritum (Poland), VSA- (Thailand) and Taycen- (Tanzania). Reflect Experiment Capture – (REC) is a project entailing art, experimental filmmaking and new technologies and violence prevention in a single initiative. It tackles violence in general and bullying in particular through experimental filmmaking as an innovative and attractive technique for any audience, especially the youth. This improves their administrative functioning, social and dissemination skills. This project is operated In Partnership with: I NTRAS Foundation-(Spain)***,*** CJD Verbund NRW Süd / Rheinland- (Germany)***,*** CESIE-(Italy) and Dejavato Foundation (Indonesia).

is a project entailing art, experimental filmmaking and new technologies and violence prevention in a single initiative. It tackles violence in general and bullying in particular through experimental filmmaking as an innovative and attractive technique for any audience, especially the youth. This improves their administrative functioning, social and dissemination skills. This project is operated In Partnership with: NTRAS Foundation-(Spain)***,*** CJD Verbund NRW Süd / Rheinland- (Germany)***,*** CESIE-(Italy) and Dejavato Foundation (Indonesia). Social Entrepreneurship for Youth Power- (SET-YP) activity plan contributes to acquire and develop a mix of knowledge, skills and aptitudes that the youth need to succeed in the Labour market and generally to achieving the objectives of the Europe 2020 Strategy and objectives of the Commission in the field of social entrepreneurship. This project is done in collaboration with these organizations: Geoclube (Portugal), PlanBe, Plan it Be it (Cyprus), Fundacja Centrum Aktywności Twórczej (Poland), System and Generation Association- (Greece), Center for Sustainable Development Studies (Vietnam), VHS Bhaktapur Community Learning Center (P) Ltd (Nepal), International Transformation Foundation (Kenya), Brigada de Voluntarios Bolivarianos del Peru( Peru) and Asociación Colombiana para el Intercambio Juvenil Cultural- ICYE (Colombia).

activity plan contributes to acquire and develop a mix of knowledge, skills and aptitudes that the youth need to succeed in the Labour market and generally to achieving the objectives of the Europe 2020 Strategy and objectives of the Commission in the field of social entrepreneurship. This project is done in collaboration with these organizations: Geoclube (Portugal), PlanBe, Plan it Be it (Cyprus), Fundacja Centrum Aktywności Twórczej (Poland), System and Generation Association- (Greece), Center for Sustainable Development Studies (Vietnam), VHS Bhaktapur Community Learning Center (P) Ltd (Nepal), International Transformation Foundation (Kenya), Brigada de Voluntarios Bolivarianos del Peru( Peru) and Asociación Colombiana para el Intercambio Juvenil Cultural- ICYE (Colombia). GO-PRO The main objective of the project is to create space for the development of key information and communications technology (ICT) competences in the field of programming for children and youth. The project plans on achieving this by creating GO-PRO centers where modern programming education can take place and in the process awaken the passion to code in the youth. This project is done in collaboration with Meritum (Poland) and International Transformation Foundation (Kenya).

PUBLIC RELATIONS ASSISTANT

Your role is to tell the ITF’s story to the outside world, shaping the narrative about the organization’s work and helping create a positive public perception to investors, partners and volunteers.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Publishing Content: You are required to write original content that portrays ITF in the best possible light. This requires you to: Compile and keep a record of ITF communications with external stakeholders as well as work alongside other teams within ITF to create written content, as well as videos and pictures.

You are required to write original content that portrays ITF in the best possible light. This requires you to: Compile and keep a record of ITF communications with external stakeholders as well as work alongside other teams within ITF to create written content, as well as videos and pictures. Creating content : Once you have created your content, you are responsible for publishing and distributing it in order to maintain a vibrant online presence for ITF. While you are encouraged to think creatively in this space, you are expected, at a minimum, to: Post regularly on ITF’s official social media platforms. Design and manage ITF website content, including success stories, testimonials and picture archives. Ensure that the information you disseminate is compliant with ITF’s privacy guidelines.

: Once you have created your content, you are responsible for publishing and distributing it in order to maintain a vibrant online presence for ITF. While you are encouraged to think creatively in this space, you are expected, at a minimum, to: Fundraising : In conjunction with the Account Assistant and Secretary General, you are responsible for generating money for ITF’s projects. This requires you to: Identify and prepare grant proposal and or other fundraising strategies for designed projects or office expenses. Maintain engagement with existing partners, ensuring they are aware of projects that are underway, the impact they are having, and the financial transparency of all processes. This engagement will occur through personalized emails before and after projects, and in-depth reports. Extend the partners base through structured fundraising appeals.

: In conjunction with the Account Assistant and Secretary General, you are responsible for generating money for ITF’s projects. This requires you to:

Basic Knowledge & Skills required:

The Applicant must possess or is extremely eager to learn and passionate about the following knowledge/skills and is able to demonstrate, that the essential functions of this position can be performed:

Hold at least a Diploma in Public Relations, Communication, Marketing, Graphic Design & Video Editing and other related fields

Possess knowledge in current issues and best practices relating to international youth development;

Ability to come up with creative ideas and content for communication and promotional materials, fundraising, identify potential opportunities for raising funds and write grant proposals,

Have excellent communication skills both orally and in writing (minimally in English), Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills and the ability to work with individuals from different cultures,

Possess basic computer skills including graphic communication and social media management,

Ability to maintain an established work schedule, with or without flexibility,

Strong organizational and management skills- ability to multi task and prioritize,

Motivated to learn and take on new challenges’

Willingness and capacity to volunteer’

Unparalleled passion and commitment for youth & community development.

Compensation:

Although ITF Volunteers enjoy limitless opportunities, ITF does NOT provide any kind of compensation, including stipends. ITF Staff operate on a full-time volunteer basis for a minimum of 6 months. Volunteers are responsible for all basic expenses such as home – office transportation, accommodation etc. ITF ONLY provides direct operational expenses such as staff transportation to meetings outside the office, field visit operations etc.HOW TO APPLY:

Like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

Complete this application form : http://www.itfsecretariat.org/Volunteer.php

For any queries get in touch through volunteers.itf@gmail.com, Tel: +254770306839, @ITFSecretariat on Twitter & Facebook.