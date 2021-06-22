Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Dennis Mutara was a force to reckon with in the Kikuyu gospel music industry before he fell from grace to grass.

His songs used to top the charts and his events calendar was full.

However, fame got into his head and turned him into an alcoholic.

His music career was brought to a halt after he was involved in a deadly accident while drunk about a year ago.

The accident took a toll on his health, forcing him to go back to the village after friends abandoned them.

Mutara continued with his drinking habits in the village even as he battled ill health.

When he was interviewed last year by a popular Youtuber, he appeared weak and sickly.

At the time, he was battling alcohol addiction.

Dennis Mutara is now back on his feet after recovering from alcohol addiction.

A thanksgiving service was held yesterday at Blue Springs Hotel along Thika Road ahead of his return to the music scene.

See the latest photos of the singer looking energetic and jovial.

