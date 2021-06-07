Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – A member of the famous Sailors Gang is crying for justice after a reckless nurse based at a hospital in Limuru caused the death of his son.

According to the popular Gengetone rapper known by his stage name Lexxy Yung, the nurse accidentally pierced the baby while pricking the mother’s amniotic fluid during labor.

Lexxy took to his Instagram page and narrated the painful story while seeking justice.

“A nail straight to my heart and my wife’s heart. So me and my wife have been so excited and happy and prepared for our 1st child.

That day came on 4th of June and night ndio tulipata our labor pain na tukaenda hosi at limuru nursing hosiptal popularly known as Patel and my wife was admitted and l was told to go home l come the next day…

A nurse alipasua maji ya wife which am not sure inafaa kupasuliwa and in that event akadunga mtoi and my baby boy who has been healthy anacheza nikimuita wa taken away ivo tuu …

Nothing can bring him back ata pesa ngapi Bana but this was Not God will but someone kiherehere nakufanya kazi bila kuwa na umakini na bila knowledge ya daktari…I will seek justice for my baby boy coz haikufaa ivo ni Mtu alimuua,” he wrote.

He also shared a video of his wife flaunting her baby bump before heading for delivery and said his heart is broken since he was yearning to become a father.

The Kenyan DAILY POST