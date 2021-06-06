Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Mumias East parliamentary aspirant, Peter Selasia, was on Saturday roughed up at a funeral for linking Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to the woes facing Mumias Sugar Company.

Trouble started when Selasia said Mudavadi was among cartels who privatized Mumias Sugar Company when he was Finance Minister in the 1990s.

“Mumias was a parastatal owned by the government until Musalia Mudavadi took over the ministry of Finance, changing everything to allow Mumias to be privatized, he is to be blamed for the current happenings to Mumias Sugar company,” he said sparking mixed reactions from the mourners.

Angry mourners confronted the aspirant and roughed him up before being forced to cut his speech.

The Saturday incident comes after billionaire Narendra Raval, the Devki Group Companies chair, withdrew his offer to pump Sh5 billion into Mumia Sugar Limited after uproar from Western Kenya politicians.

Mumias Sugar Company is currently under receivership over a Sh 500 million debt from a local bank which has invited bids from investors who would like to lease the firm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST