Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has directed police officers to spare the clergy as they enforce government directives on Covid-19.

This follows an uproar over the crackdown of churches in 13 counties where the clergy have borne the brunt of police brutality in the process of enforcing the curfew.

Over the weekend, worshippers and pastors were arrested during church services as police stormed places of worship in Nyanza and the Western region.

Speaking after a meeting with the Inter-Faith Council yesterday, Matiang’i directed authorities to respect religious leaders.

“I ask my colleagues in the security sector across the country that because our religious leaders are our foremost partners, going forward, we must step up our relationship with the faith-based community in the country.”

“The leaders are our foremost pillars in the war against this disease.”

“I expect we should deal with them with the highest form of respect, decency and not expect any harassment of the leaders in interacting with Kenyans,” directed Matiang’i.

He further noted that the pastors had played a pivotal role in advising the Ministry on how to handle the crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020.

“Many of our religious leaders are very respectful of our government.”

“Are very consultative and have been helpful.”

“This is a tough time and let’s not be unduly abrasive in the manner we deal with our people,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST