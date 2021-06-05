Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Police in Tharaka Nithi disrupted a meeting associated with former Agriculture Cabinet, Mwangi Kiunjuri after declaring it illegal on Sunday.

In a video that has since gone viral, Kiunjuri, who is also The Service Party leader, was seen addressing journalists then the police lobbed teargas, dispersing both him and members of the press.

Kiunjuri termed the invasion as political intolerance, adding that all the Ministry of Health guidelines had been followed.

“The most important thing that should be noted is that as we are speaking, there are other individuals holding meetings elsewhere,” Kiunjuri said before the teargas was lobbed in his direction.

The incident took place just two days after police in Mombasa stormed the United Democratic Alliance meeting.

The police forced attendees from Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale out of the premises.

“We had taken all necessary precautions. We had masks on, sanitized and maintained social distance,” stated a supporter.

“We will use other platforms such as social media to engage with each other. We will regroup and show the country our unity,” another supporter stated.

Here is a video of police disrupting Kiunjuri’s meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST