Thursday, June 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government seems to be becoming desperate over the meteoric rise of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Since its formation six months ago, the party has attracted masses across the country and this seems to be disturbing the president and especially the ‘Harambee House prefects’

According to Hustler Nation Bureau Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, on Thursday, police disrupted DP William Ruto’s UDA Party Meeting in Mombasa County.

“As usual Harambee House Prefects and @IG_NPSkick out attendees of a @UDAKenya aspirants forum in a Mombasa hotel. #HustlerNation Strong! The People and Our God!,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

The meeting was organized by UDA agents who were conducting training in a hotel in Mombasa county.

Reacting to the incident, Nyali sub-county police commander, Daniel Masaba, said that they are executing what the government of Kenya, through President Uhuru Kenyatta, announced in regards to the ban on political gatherings as a way of preventing the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases.

Masaba denied receiving permission from DP Ruto’s team, adding that his police officers won’t sit down and watch people risking the lives of other Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST