Thursday, June 17, 2021 – On Tuesday, Makueni Member of County Assembly, Harrison Ngui, perished in a deadly accident along Mombasa Road after his vehicle collided with a truck.
The MCA was in the company of a 21-year-old lady identified as Hope Mutheu during the accident.
While Harrison died on the spot, Mutheu was rushed to a nearby hospital after surviving the deadly crash.
However, she died a few hours later while receiving treatment.
According to reports doing rounds on social media, Mutheu was a side-chick to the deceased MCA and they had reportedly met to have some fun.
The deceased lady was also married to a young man called Benard Mwongela, but she was warming the MCA’s bed behind her husband’s back.
