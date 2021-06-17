Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – On Tuesday, Makueni Member of County Assembly, Harrison Ngui, perished in a deadly accident along Mombasa Road after his vehicle collided with a truck.

The MCA was in the company of a 21-year-old lady identified as Hope Mutheu during the accident.

While Harrison died on the spot, Mutheu was rushed to a nearby hospital after surviving the deadly crash.

However, she died a few hours later while receiving treatment.

According to reports doing rounds on social media, Mutheu was a side-chick to the deceased MCA and they had reportedly met to have some fun.

The deceased lady was also married to a young man called Benard Mwongela, but she was warming the MCA’s bed behind her husband’s back.

See her photos.

