Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Police constable Swaleh Rehema has highlighted her plight on social media after being mistreated by her bosses.

She emotionally narrated how Langata OCPD and OCS started frustrating her when she was 7 months pregnant and even after giving birth through C-section, they continued to give her a hard time at work and denied her maternity leave.

The cop’s wounds have not healed yet she is still being forced to work.

She has reached the end, prompting her to air her grievances through social media.

