Wednesday, 02 June 2021 – COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has hired some goons to protect his road sign in Kileleshwa after furious Kenyans threatened to bring it down.

Kenyans have been staging protests on social media after Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu decided to honour Atwoli by naming the road in Kileleshwa after him.

Residents of Kileleshwa vandalized the signpost at night after it was erected but it was restored the following day.

Atwoli threatened anyone planning to bring down the signpost that the law will take its course and alleged that CCTV cameras have been installed to keep away intruders.

According to activist Boniface Mwangi, Atwoli has hired three young men believed to be goons.

Mwangi claims the goons have been camping near the signpost to keep an eye on intruders.

“I’m back. I went to see the illegal sign on Dik Dik road. I find it laughable. Atwoli has employed three goons to guard it.

“Atwoli thrives on violence and intimidation to geDik-Dikay. His CCTV is his goons.

“We shall avoid confrontations but the sign will come down, ” he wrote on Twitter.

Here are photos of the alleged goons.

