Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 01 June 2021 – A Ghanaian national is in police custody after obtainING money by false pretense from a senior manager at Tala, a popular mobile lending firm.

The suspect, Victor Anane, met the manager on a popular dating site.

He convinced her that he was a pastor and would help her get a promotion at work.

“The Ghanaian introduced himself as a preacher who performs miracles and who would help the senior manager get promoted at her workplace instantly,’’ DCI revealed.

After months of getting to know each other, they fell in love.

The fake preacher then invited her to his house in Athi River’s Transview Estate.

Things turned ugly after she discovered that he was practicing witchcraft when she spotted some paraphernalia in his house.

The well-educated lady came back to her senses and realized that she had given the Ghanaian national Sh 9 Million under mysterious circumstances, prompting her to involve the police.

“Their relationship immediately collapsed like a house of cards, as the victim discovered that she had been conned,” DCI said.

When the sleuths raided the suspect’s house, they recovered the said paraphernalia, Sh76, 000 in fake currency, and other materials used in the printing of fake notes.

According to DCI, the Ghanaian national has been preying on gullible ladies through online dating sites.

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST