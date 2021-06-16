Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – A popular Member of County Assembly from Makueni perished yesterday after he was involved in a tragic road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Harris Ngui Musau, the deceased MCA who represented Ngui Musau Ward, was on his way to Makueni County when his car collided with an oncoming Sharkman truck that was heading to Mombasa, killing him on the spot.

His white Prado was written off and the dashboard completely disfigured.

An unknown female passenger who was in the company of the MCA sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Machakos Level Five Hospital.

Unfortunately, he died while receiving treatment.

Here are photos of the deadly accident that happened a few minutes to 7 PM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.