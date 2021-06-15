Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – Dr. Lydia Wahura Kanyoro, a 35-year-old pediatrician at Kenyatta National Hospital, committed suicide last Saturday at the facility’s parking lot.

The brilliant doctor, who was pursuing a Master’s in medicine, left the lecture hall at the University of Nairobi College of Health Sciences within KNH and went to her car, where she committed suicide and left a suicide note.

She was reportedly battling depression and had even called some of her relatives to inform them that she was about to take her own life.

Here are photos of the deceased doctor, who was described by her colleagues as very brilliant and friendly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.