Friday, June 18, 2021 – Tragedy struck the family of Deputy Inspector of Police, Edward Mbugua, yesterday after his daughter was involved in a grisly road accident in Nairobi Central Business District.

Mbugua’s daughter, Nelly Waithera, was crushed to death by two matatus when she was crossing from Tom Mboya Street.

According to witnesses, a reversing Matatu crushed her against another one that was stationary and badly injured her head.

She sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where she succumbed while receiving treatment.

Here are photos of Mbugua’s deceased daughter.

