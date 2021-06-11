Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Musila, has been trying to protect her grown-up kids from the limelight, but as expected, social media detectives have unearthed their identity.

Esther has two sons and a daughter from her previous marriage.

Her daughter is a Youtuber, and she recently hosted her and Guardian Angel for an interview, where they talked about their love journey.

Her two stylish sons are almost the same age as Guardian Angel.

Here are photos of Musila and her 3 kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.