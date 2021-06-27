Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 June 2021 – Daniel Gucoma was sprayed with bullets earlier this week by unknown assailants along Thika Road.

The 36-year-old man was a notorious gangster who committed crimes within Nairobi and beyond.

On the day he was murdered in cold blood, he had robbed a business lady who had gone to deposit money in a bank in Eastleigh.

According to police sources, Daniel led a gang that involved some of his family members including his mother and wife.

He had been arrested several times in connection with robbery with violence crimes.

It’s suspected that he might have been killed by a police hit squad.

Here are photos to prove that he was a serial criminal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.