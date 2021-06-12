Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Benjamin Ayimba’s sister, Irene, caused drama during his burial yesterday when she tried to bar his baby mama Nyaboke Moraa and her two sons from burying him.

Irene has been mistreating her brother’s baby mama since 2012, to an extent of calling her kids ‘chokoraas.’’

During Ayimba’s burial ceremony yesterday, she accused Moraa of killing her brother and created scenes in front of other mourners.

She had hired police officers to prevent Moraa from paying her last respect to the deceased rugby coach and the father of her two sons.

Irene went ahead and barred Ayimba’s innocent kids from laying flowers on his grave.

The kids only had a chance to take photos at the graveside after their father was buried.

Below are photos of Ayimba’s rogue sister Irene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST