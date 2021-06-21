Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Five suspected fraudsters, among them 4 Kalenjin women, have been arrested near Mogotio town in Baringo County after a tip-off from the members of the public.

According to a police report, the suspects who were boarding a vehicle (Toyota Probox) of registration KCG 683E, allegedly stole a visitor’s book at Soy Academy in Mogotio and attempted to escape towards Nakuru.

Faith Ruto (40), Leonard Koech (31), Betty Kirui (30), Joyce Lagat (36), and Rehema Koech (34) were found with seven (7) visitors books from different schools, 11 mobile phones, and six Safaricom sim cards.

It is believed that the suspects call and dupe unsuspecting parents and guardians by calling the phone numbers they obtain from the visitor’s books they steal from schools.

One parent narrated how the suspects called her and told her that she had won a tender to supply maize and beans at Mogotio girls.

The suspects then informed her that they can provide her with a lorry to supply the farm products if she sends money to fuel the lorry.

Some gullible parents have lost hundreds of thousands to the notorious fraudsters.

Their motor vehicle was detained at Mogotio Police Station with the case handed over to the DCI Mogotio to investigate.

See photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.