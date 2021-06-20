Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Hafsa Mohammed, the 23-year-old business lady who was kidnapped in Eastleigh has been rescued after detectives raided a dingy room in Matopeni within Kayole, where she had been held captive for almost a week.

The ruthless gang that kidnapped Hafsa was demanding Ksh 5 Million from her family.

A video of Hafsa begging for mercy in the hands of her abductors went viral a few days ago, forcing DCI to swing into action after the phone that was used by her abductors to ask for ransom from her family was traced in Kayole.

A 24-year-old man, who is believed to be the mastermind of the kidnapping, was arrested during the raid.

He is being held as investigations to nab his gang members who managed to escape continue.

See his photo.

