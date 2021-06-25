Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – Socialite Vera Sidika is among the few Kenyans eating life with a big spoon amid a dwindling economy.

The pregnant socialite has taken to social media to prove that money is not a problem to her by flaunting a hotel bill worth Ksh 59,200.

Vera spent the money during a lunch date with friends at the posh Sankara hotel in Nairobi.

They treated themselves to a delicious T-bone steak worth Sh 25, 200 and other expensive delicacies and by the time they were done, the lunch bill had accumulated to Sh 59,200.

Vera flaunted the hotel bill on her Instagram stories and left some of her followers cursing their broke lives.

See the photo of the receipt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.