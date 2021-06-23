Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Personal Assistant – Embu
Industry: Agribusiness
Client: Our client is a well-established farm located in Embu.
Location: Embu
Gross Salary: 30k
Job Purpose: You will be tasked with supporting & freeing the director’s time from organising and administrative tasks so that they can spend maximum time on strategic tasks.
Responsibilities
- Act as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls.
- Managing calendars & diaries and organising meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the director.
- Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation.
- Organising events and conferences.
- Reminding the director of important tasks and deadlines.
- Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence.
- Managing databases and filing systems.
- Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients on behalf of director.
- Collating and filing expenses.
- Miscellaneous tasks to support the director, e.g., working on reports (to ensure that the business is being run properly and complying with legislation and regulations) also conducting research.
Qualifications
- Diploma/Degree in Communication/PR/Administration or related field.
- Must have Driving Skills with a valid driving license.
- Must be a computer literate.
- Strong verbal and written articulacy.
- Professional discretion.
- Great personality & Efficient.
- Well-developed time management skills.
- Strong organisational skills.
How to Apply
If we just described you and believe you are up to the challenge, possess ALL the qualifications/ experience listed above, please send your CV with an email subject (Personal Assistant) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Saturday 26th June 2021.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
