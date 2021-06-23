Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Personal Assistant – Embu

Industry: Agribusiness

Client: Our client is a well-established farm located in Embu.

Location: Embu

Gross Salary: 30k

 Job Purpose: You will be tasked with supporting & freeing the director’s time from organising and administrative tasks so that they can spend maximum time on strategic tasks.

 Responsibilities

  • Act as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls.
  • Managing calendars & diaries and organising meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the director.
  • Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation.
  • Organising events and conferences.
  • Reminding the director of important tasks and deadlines.
  • Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence.
  • Managing databases and filing systems.
  • Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients on behalf of director.
  • Collating and filing expenses.
  • Miscellaneous tasks to support the director, e.g., working on reports (to ensure that the business is being run properly and complying with legislation and regulations) also conducting research.

Qualifications

  • Diploma/Degree in Communication/PR/Administration or related field.
  • Must have Driving Skills with a valid driving license.
  • Must be a computer literate.
  • Strong verbal and written articulacy.
  • Professional discretion.
  • Great personality & Efficient.
  • Well-developed time management skills.
  • Strong organisational skills.

 How to Apply

If we just described you and believe you are up to the challenge, possess ALL the qualifications/ experience listed above, please send your CV with an email subject (Personal Assistant) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Saturday 26th June 2021.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

