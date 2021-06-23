Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Personal Assistant – Embu

Industry: Agribusiness

Client: Our client is a well-established farm located in Embu.

Location: Embu

Gross Salary: 30k

Job Purpose: You will be tasked with supporting & freeing the director’s time from organising and administrative tasks so that they can spend maximum time on strategic tasks.

Responsibilities

Act as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls.

Managing calendars & diaries and organising meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the director.

Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation.

Organising events and conferences.

Reminding the director of important tasks and deadlines.

Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence.

Managing databases and filing systems.

Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients on behalf of director.

Collating and filing expenses.

Miscellaneous tasks to support the director, e.g., working on reports (to ensure that the business is being run properly and complying with legislation and regulations) also conducting research.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Communication/PR/Administration or related field.

Must have Driving Skills with a valid driving license.

Must be a computer literate.

Strong verbal and written articulacy.

Professional discretion.

Great personality & Efficient.

Well-developed time management skills.

Strong organisational skills.

How to Apply

If we just described you and believe you are up to the challenge, possess ALL the qualifications/ experience listed above, please send your CV with an email subject (Personal Assistant) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Saturday 26th June 2021.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.