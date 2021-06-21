Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Personal Assistant.

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree or a Diploma Holder In any relevant field

Should be a computer/IT savvy

Has past experience in sales and marketing

Females are advised to apply.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V and Tertiary School Certificates only quoting the job title on the email subject (Personal Assistant) to TCareProviders@gmail.com.

Kindly note only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.