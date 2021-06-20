Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Personal Assistant
Location: Kiambu
Job Description
We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Personal Assistant.
Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree or a Diploma Holder In any relevant field
- Should be a computer/IT savvy
- Has past experience in sales and marketing
- Females are advised to apply.
How to apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V and Tertiary School Certificates only quoting the job title on the email subject (Personal Assistant) to TCareProviders@gmail.com.
Kindly note only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.
