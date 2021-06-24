Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 June 2021 – Socialite Huddah Monroe has opened up on how drug addiction almost claimed her life.

According to Huddah, hard drugs made her anorexic because she barely ate and some people even thought that she might die any time.

“There’s a time I was anorexic because of drug abuse.

“People were counting days to when I will collapse and died.

“I used everything to help me gain weight, nothing worked.

“I know the struggle, the stigma and criticism.

“Weight gain and weight loss is a huge issue and hard to achieve,” she said.

Earlier this year, the popular socialite unveiled a photo from the days she was drowning in drug abuse.

However, she managed to overcome the addiction after going to rehab.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.