Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Education CS George Magoha has changed his tune on school fees and now wants parents to pay the fees or sit at home with their kids.

Speaking yesterday, Magoha instructed headteachers to use any means necessary to ensure school fees is paid, including sending children with fee balances home.

He acknowledged that some parents from well-off families were taking advantage of an earlier directive where he had asked headteachers to be more lenient on matters regarding school fees.

“Our population is a very interesting one.”

“The majority of the people who are not paying fees can afford to pay,” Magoha stated.

“I want to request, on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, that the Kenyan parents who are still denying paying the balance of their third term school fees to pay without delay,” he added.

However, the CS requested headteachers to double-check and ensure that students who were being sent home were not from poor families or those where parents had lost their source of income.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Magoha, in an earlier directive, assured parents that no student would be sent home over lack of fees.

But school heads raised concerns over the CS’ leniency to parents over fee payment, warning that schools were facing financial constraints and wanted parents to be pushed to settle their arrears.

