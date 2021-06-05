Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Papa Shirandula’s actress, Jackline Nyaminde, popularly known as Wilbroda, is a very stylish woman.

Although she behaves like a naïve woman when acting, in real life, she keeps tabs on the latest fashion trends.

The single mother of one has been showered with praises by her fans after she stunned in an African Kitenge.

Wilbroda looked very stylish in the outfit that made her resemble an African princess.

Check out the photos below and feel free to rate her outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST