Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Renowned economist Dr. David Ndii has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing the Judiciary despite being an institution that should safeguard the rule of law and the Constitution.

Commenting on his social page on Wednesday, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said Uhuru’s daily attack on the Judiciary is petty, vindictive and a show of dictatorship.

Ndii also alleged that the President is ‘deaf’ and he doesn’t listen to anybody including himself.

“No, Uhuru Kenyatta does not listen, and even if he does, he won’t understand.

“Statecraft is above his EQ. He is a spoilt, petty, vindictive, little tyrant,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.

Ndii’s remarks follow a recent letter to President Uhuru from former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga blaming the Head of State for undermining the Judiciary.

In the scathing missive, Justice Mutunga wrote: “Mr. President, you bear a burden of history to do the right thing for Kenya’s Constitution, her institutions, and the general public.

“Discharge this burden: Simply do the right thing,”

