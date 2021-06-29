Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has revealed what Deputy President William Ruto will do to his political enemies once he wins the 2022 presidential election.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, and Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, are among senior state officers who are opposed to DP Ruto’s ascension to the throne in 2022.

The three leaders have been having boardroom meetings to plan on how to stop Ruto from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking about Ruto’s government in 2022, Sudi, who is a close ally of the second in command, said the incoming government will not tolerate boardroom affairs since Kenyans have suffered for a very long time and they long for better leadership.

He further urged Atwoli, Murathe, and Tuju to ensure that they have enough savings since they will have no place in Ruto’s government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST