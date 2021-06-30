Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has lectured Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, for saying that the 2022 presidential election will be postponed to allow for the passing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

Last month, Atwoli, who was speaking to a local TV station, said the 2022 presidential election will be postponed to allow a referendum on the BBI bill.

“If there will be no BBI we will look into an issue of making sure we have BBI before we go for the elections.

“We want peace in this country as workers. After every five years, the recipient of problems is workers… We will appeal to Kenyans to appeal to Members of Parliament if there is no BBI we will postpone elections until we get BBI.

“If there will be no BBI there will be no elections. That one I can tell you for free,” the COTU boss said.

But commenting on social media on Wednesday, Sudi, who is one of the loyal soldiers of Deputy President William Ruto, responded to Atwoli urging him to style up for thinking they can control Kenyans.

“Mr. Atwoli, you captured and colonised Dik-Dik road, but the election is beyond your capacity.

“We can allow you to marry many wives as you wish but still you have zero knowledge in elections.

“We can allow you to grow thick and have retarded brain but popping your nose in matters of elections is out of your reach.

“Mr. Zombie, the election is not like Rongai land, forget to start packing.

“I will make sure you get a reliable and consistent pension.

“We are aware you went to abroad to have a brain transplant but the news reaching us is that it failed terribly.

“Your brain is a threat to everything. Rusha simu kwa sink,” Sudi wrote

