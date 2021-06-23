Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s criticism of the degree requirement for all aspiring MCAs, MPs, Senators, and Governors, saying the DP was missing the point.

According to Oparanya, the degree requirement for elected leaders was a law and not just a necessity, and for Ruto to dismiss such a requirement is a new low for him.

He noted that leaders had been given enough time within which to upgrade their education level and if they haven’t done so, then they have themselves to blame.

This comes even as there are rumours that Oparanya may be on his way out of the Orange Democratic Movement party to team up with the DP, probably as his running mate, in preparation for the 2022 polls.

By Oparanya criticizing the DP this openly, he may have dashed Ruto’s hope of bagging him ahead of the 2022 General Election.

On Thursday last week, Ruto criticised IEBC over its announcement that it will bar anyone without a degree from contesting for any elective position in 2022.

“The Constitution prohibits any unreasonable restrictions being placed on the way of voters or candidates to be able to vie or vote in any elections,” Ruto had said last Thursday.

He asked Parliament to come up with laws that will not discriminate against any Kenyan.

”To say that MCAs should have the same qualifications as MPs, governors and even the President is not to be reasonable,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST