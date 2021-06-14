Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has made damning allegations against his County Senator Cleophas Malala about the ongoing Mumias sugar company saga.

Speaking yesterday, Oparanya claimed that Senator Malala was using the recent Mumias sugar case to enrich himself.

He further warned the leaders who lie to get money before pushing for the agenda of the people who put them in office.

This comes barely a month after Senator Malala challenged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate governor Oparanya and the Members of the County assembly over alleged misuse of funds.

The senator asked the anti-graft body to conduct a forensic audit of the Mumias Sugar Company’s Ksh200 million cane development fund, the Ksh200 million County Assembly car loans, and mortgage fund, and the County tendering awards.

Malala also delved into the irregular withdrawal of the 40 Million from the County Assembly car and mortgage revolving fund under Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s leadership.

Devki group of companies withdrew their interest in reviving the struggling miller, with the group chairman Narendra Raval noting that the withdrawal was influenced by growing calls for privatization of Mumias to be made public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST