Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka’s possible talks of revitalizing the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Speaking during an interview, Oparanya stated that Raila and Kalonzo remarks on the alleged reviving of NASA were taken out of context.

Although he acknowledged that their party was in talks with other NASA affiliates not to revive NASA but to come up with another new alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“At the moment we want to strengthen our own party.”

“We have not talked about NASA. Our interest is to strengthen our party as we plan to look for an alliance that we can use to form the next government,” Oparanya opined.

The county boss, who had expressed his ambitions to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta, further said ODM was working to reinforce the party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

During the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, Raila and Kalonzo hinted that they were working on bringing the once-powerful NASA alliance back to life.

The idea was given a further boost by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who urged the NASA leaders to unite because he will be supporting one of them for president in 2022.

